Noumi Limited Affirms Corporate Governance Compliance

Noumi Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, available on their website, affirming full compliance with ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations. The statement, endorsed by the board and dated August 27, 2024, provides transparency into the company’s governance practices and is intended to maintain investor confidence. The document includes detailed disclosures on the company’s adherence to established governance guidelines, particularly in areas such as board responsibilities, director appointments, and executive agreements.

