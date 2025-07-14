NOTE AB Reports Stable Q2 2025 Financials and Strategic Partnerships

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NOTE AB ( (SE:NOTE) ) has issued an announcement.

NOTE AB’s Q2 2025 interim report highlights stable financial performance with an operating profit of SEK 101 million and a profit after tax of SEK 76 million. The company has maintained a strong operating margin and cash flow, despite a slight decline in sales. Significant developments include a new exclusive production partnership with Swedish telecom company Waystream and an expanded order from a customer in the Security & Defence segment, indicating NOTE’s strategic growth and enhanced market positioning.

NOTE AB operates in the electronics manufacturing services industry, focusing on production partnerships with companies in various sectors, including telecom and security & defense. The company provides manufacturing solutions and has a strong market presence, particularly in Sweden, where it has been expanding its production capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: 23.06%

Average Trading Volume: 64,143

Current Market Cap: SEK5.06B

