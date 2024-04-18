Norwest Minerals Boosts Gold Resource Estimates

Norwest Minerals Ltd. (AU:NWM) has released an update.

Norwest Minerals Ltd. has announced a promising update on their Bulgera Gold Project, revealing a significant increase in their gold resource estimate to 217,600 ounces due to the substantial rise in gold prices. The company expects continuous resource growth from drilling efforts, targeting both surface and deeper gold lodes. Additionally, the potential reprocessing of over 2 million tonnes of oxide waste dumps could further enhance the project’s economic outlook.

