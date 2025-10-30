NorthWestern Energy Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Northwestern ( (NWE) ).

NorthWestern Energy reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, noting a decrease in GAAP EPS to $0.62 from $0.76 in 2024, primarily due to increased operating expenses and interest costs. However, the company saw an increase in non-GAAP EPS to $0.79 from $0.65 in 2024, driven by new rates and customer usage. The company reaffirmed its 2025 earnings guidance and long-term growth rates, and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share. NorthWestern Energy is advancing its merger with Black Hills Corporation, with regulatory applications submitted and a transaction close anticipated in late 2026. The company is also involved in strategic initiatives such as the acquisition of Colstrip Units 3 and 4, and supporting data center developments in Montana.

The most recent analyst rating on (NWE) stock is a Hold with a $58.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NWE is a Outperform.

Northwestern’s stock is supported by strong technical momentum and attractive valuation, despite some financial and regulatory challenges. The company’s strategic growth initiatives and robust earnings guidance further bolster its prospects.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc., operating as NorthWestern Energy, is a utility company involved in the energy sector, focusing on electricity and natural gas distribution. The company is engaged in serving customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, with a strategic emphasis on regional utility operations and infrastructure development.

Average Trading Volume: 407,936

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.67B

