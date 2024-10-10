NorthWest Copper Strikes New Copper Zone, Secures Top Cat Claims

Northwest Copper (TSE:NWST) has released an update.

NorthWest Copper has hit a promising stride with the discovery of a new copper-rich zone at their Lorraine-Top Cat project, boasting significant assays such as 104.7 meters at 0.13% copper. The unexplored Road IP Target area is showing potential for large-scale, high-grade copper deposits, akin to the company’s Central Zone at Kwanika-Stardust. With these developments, NorthWest Copper has now secured 100% ownership of the Top Cat claims, bolstering its asset portfolio.

