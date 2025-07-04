NorthWest Copper Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement, Boosting Exploration Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Northwest Copper ( (TSE:NWST) ) has provided an announcement.

NorthWest Copper announced the closing of an oversubscribed private placement, raising $555,000 through the sale of 2,775,000 units. This financing reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic focus on higher-grade zones at its Kwanika project. The funds will support upcoming exploration drilling and metallurgical work, enhancing the project’s value. The participation of company directors in the financing highlights internal confidence, while the transaction’s exemption from certain regulatory requirements underscores its compliance with market regulations.

More about Northwest Copper

NorthWest Copper is a copper and gold exploration and development company with a portfolio of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat, and East Niv. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the strengthening global copper and robust gold markets, with a commitment to responsible mineral exploration and collaboration with First Nations.

Average Trading Volume: 48,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$47.26M

