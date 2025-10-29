Northwest Bancshares Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Northwest Bancshares ( (NWBI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Northwest Bancshares presented to its investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is a bank holding company for Northwest Bank, which offers a comprehensive range of business and personal banking services, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Indiana. The company’s stock is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker NWBI.

Northwest Bancshares reported a GAAP net income of $3 million for the third quarter of 2025, translating to $0.02 per diluted share, a significant decrease from the previous year. However, the company achieved record total revenue of $168 million, marking a 21% increase from the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to merger-related expenses following the acquisition of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted net income of $41 million, driven by a $17 million increase in net interest income due to the Penns Woods acquisition. The acquisition added $2.2 billion in total assets and $2 billion in liabilities, primarily deposits. The company’s average loans, investments, and deposits all saw significant growth, with average loans receivable increasing by 12% year-over-year.

Despite the challenges, Northwest Bancshares maintained a strong net interest margin of 3.65% and continued its strategic expansion with new branch openings in high-growth markets. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, maintaining its long-standing commitment to shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, Northwest Bancshares remains focused on integrating its recent acquisition and expanding its market presence. The management is optimistic about leveraging the increased scale from the merger to drive sustainable and profitable growth, while continuing to enhance customer services and capabilities.

