NorthStar Healthcare Announces Merger with Compound Holdco

An update from NorthStar Healthcare Income ( (NHHS) ) is now available.

On January 29, 2025, NorthStar Healthcare Income, Inc. announced a merger agreement with Compound Holdco LLC and its affiliates, with the merger expected to be completed by June 4, 2025. The company faced legal challenges from stockholders regarding the adequacy of disclosures in its proxy statements, which it believes are without merit. To avoid litigation and delays, NorthStar voluntarily supplemented its disclosures, maintaining that the original statements complied with applicable laws.

NorthStar Healthcare Income, Inc. is a Maryland-based company operating in the healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) industry. Its primary focus is on acquiring, managing, and investing in healthcare-related properties, aiming to provide income and capital appreciation for its stakeholders.

