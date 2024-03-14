NorthStar Gaming to Upgrade Bettor Experience

Northstar Gaming Holdings Inc (TSE:BET) has released an update.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. is set to elevate its Sports Insights feature throughout 2024, offering users an improved design, enhanced stats, and a more seamless experience directly within their sportsbook app. The upgraded Sports Insights 2.0 will provide bettors with in-depth content, including live odds and analysis, aiming to strengthen NorthStar’s position as a top-tier online betting brand. The company has reported that users engaged with Sports Insights tend to show higher value and engagement, indicating the success of the feature since its 2022 introduction.

For further insights into TSE:BET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.