Northern Star Resources Reports Record Cash Flow and Strategic Growth Plans

Northern Star Resources Ltd ( (AU:NST) ) has shared an announcement.

Northern Star Resources Ltd reported a record annual underlying free cash flow of A$536 million and net mine cash flow of A$1,189 million for FY25. The company achieved significant milestones, including gold sales of 1.63 million ounces and the advancement of the KCGM Mill Expansion Project. With a strong balance sheet and no new hedge commitments, Northern Star is well-positioned for future growth. The company’s FY26 outlook includes production guidance of 1,700-1,850koz gold sold and continued investments in growth and exploration, signaling confidence in its operational strategy and potential shareholder value.

Northern Star Resources Ltd is a prominent player in the gold mining industry, focusing on the extraction and sale of gold. The company operates several production centers, including Kalgoorlie, Yandal, and Pogo, and is known for its strategic investments in growth projects such as the KCGM Mill Expansion.

