Northern Star Resources Ltd Announces Share Buy-Back Update

Northern Star Resources Ltd (AU:NST) has released an update.

Northern Star Resources Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 41,440 shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to the total of over 24 million shares bought back to date. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

