Northern Minerals Delays Yearly Report Filing

Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending July 31, 2025. The delay is primarily due to the need for additional time to compile and analyze supporting documentation and to allow the company’s independent registered public accounting firm to complete its review of the financial statements. The company expects to file the report within the 15-day extension period allowed. There are no anticipated significant changes in financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Noel Schaefer, the President & CEO, who assured ongoing compliance efforts.

