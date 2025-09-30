Northern 3 VCT PLC Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Northern 3 VCT ( (GB:NTN) ).

Northern 3 VCT PLC has announced that as of 30 September 2025, the company has a total of 147,737,417 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of 5p, all of which carry voting rights. This announcement is made in compliance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, providing stakeholders with the necessary information to calculate their voting rights or any changes thereto.

More about Northern 3 VCT

Average Trading Volume: 70,617

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

