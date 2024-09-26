Northern 3 VCT Completes Share Buyback

Northern 3 VCT (GB:NTN) has released an update.

Northern 3 VCT PLC has announced the buyback and cancellation of 722,766 of its own shares at 82.18p each, which accounts for roughly 0.49% of the firm’s issued share capital. Following this transaction, the company’s issued share capital consists of 146,458,027 ordinary shares, each with voting rights, and no shares held in treasury. This repurchase could potentially impact the voting power of remaining shareholders and is an important update for investors tracking share capital changes.

