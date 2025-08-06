Northern 2 VCT PLC Announces AGM Results and Board Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Northern 2 VCT ( (GB:NTV) ) has provided an update.

Northern 2 VCT PLC announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on August 6, 2025. Key changes include the re-election of several directors, with Mr. Thomas Chambers taking over as Chair of the Board from Mr. David Gravells, who remains a director. The meeting also saw the retirement of Ms. Cecilia McAnulty as a director. The resolutions covered various operational and governance aspects, including the approval of financial statements, director remuneration, and share allotment authorizations. These decisions are expected to influence the company’s governance structure and operational strategies going forward.

