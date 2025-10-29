North Shore Uranium Advances Rio Puerco Project Towards Drilling

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. ( (TSE:NSU) ) just unveiled an update.

North Shore Uranium Ltd. has announced progress on its Rio Puerco uranium project in New Mexico, highlighting the potential to expand beyond a historical resource estimate of 11.4 million pounds of U3O8. The company plans to initiate a drill program in the first half of 2026, aiming to verify and expand the uranium mineralization footprint. This development aligns with the growing interest in domestic uranium production in the USA, positioning North Shore to capitalize on this trend.

More about Clover Leaf Capital Corp.

North Shore Uranium Ltd. operates in the uranium mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium resources. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its projects in the Grants Uranium District of northwestern New Mexico, USA.

