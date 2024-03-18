North American Financial Announces Monthly Dividends

North American Financial 15 Split Corp A 2019-01.12.24 (TSE:FFN) has released an update.

North American Financial 15 Split Corp. has announced its monthly distribution, setting payments of $0.11335 for each Class A share and $0.07917 for each Preferred share, with the distribution date set for April 10, 2024. Shareholders on record by March 28, 2024, will be eligible for this payout. The company’s portfolio includes 15 prominent financial services companies across North America, ensuring a solid investment foundation.

