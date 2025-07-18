North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend for August 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from North American Financial 15 Split Corp A 2019-01.12.24 ( (TSE:FFN) ) is now available.

North American Financial 15 Split Corp. has announced its regular monthly dividend distribution for its Class A and Preferred shares, with payments scheduled for August 8, 2025. The company has consistently provided dividends, with Class A shareholders receiving a total of $18.08 per share and Preferred shareholders receiving $12.20 per share since inception, reflecting its commitment to delivering steady returns to its investors.

North American Financial 15 Split Corp. is a company that invests in a high-quality portfolio of 15 financial services companies from Canada and the U.S. These include major banks and financial institutions such as Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada, and Goldman Sachs Group, focusing on providing stable returns through diversified investments in the financial sector.

YTD Price Performance: 20.40%

Average Trading Volume: 168,698

