At Norsk Renewables AS’s Annual General Meeting, key decisions included the approval of the annual accounts for 2023 with no dividend distribution and the election of Lars Martin Sveen as chairman for the session. Resolutions were passed regarding the remuneration for the auditor and board members, with all decisions achieving the required majority.

