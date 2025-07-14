Noronex Limited Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Noronex Ltd. ( (AU:NRX) ) has issued an update.

Noronex Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its recent General Meeting. The resolutions included ratifications of prior share issues and approvals for the issuance of incentive securities and potential termination benefits to Mr. Victor Rajasooriar. This outcome reflects shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions, potentially impacting its capital structure and executive compensation plans.

Average Trading Volume: 629,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.7M

