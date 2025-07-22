Noronex Limited Announces Investor Webinar to Discuss Exploration Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Noronex Ltd. ( (AU:NRX) ) has provided an announcement.

Noronex Limited announced that its newly appointed Managing Director, Victor Rajasooriar, will host a live webinar to update investors and shareholders on the company’s exploration activities in the Kalahari Copper Belt. The webinar will cover the current diamond drilling program, an upcoming 7,000m RC drilling program, and developments under the Strategic Alliance with South32. This initiative aims to enhance stakeholder engagement and provide insights into Noronex’s strategic direction and operational progress.

More about Noronex Ltd.

Noronex Limited is an ASX-listed copper exploration company with advanced projects in the Kalahari Copper Belt, covering regions in Namibia, Botswana, and Ontario, Canada. The company has a JORC 2012 Resource of 10Mt @ 1.3% Cu at its Witvlei Project in Namibia and holds a Strategic Alliance Agreement with South32 to further explore and develop its projects. Noronex also has a joint venture in Namibia’s uranium district, where it can earn up to an 80% interest in a uranium tenement.

Average Trading Volume: 616,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.79M

Learn more about NRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue