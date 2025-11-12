Noritz Corporation Reports Resilient 2025 Q3 Performance

Noritz Corporation ( (NRTZF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Noritz Corporation presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Noritz Corporation is a Japanese company specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of water heaters and kitchen appliances, with a focus on environmentally friendly products for both residential and commercial use.

In its latest earnings report for the first nine months of 2025, Noritz Corporation has shown resilience amidst challenging economic conditions, reporting a slight increase in net sales and a significant improvement in operating income compared to the previous year.

Key financial highlights include net sales of ¥142.6 billion, marking a 1.0% increase year-on-year, and an operating income of ¥0.8 billion, a turnaround from the previous year’s operating loss. The company also reported an ordinary income increase of 327.8% year-on-year, although net income attributable to shareholders saw a decline of 71.4% year-on-year. The domestic business segment showed improved sales and reduced losses, while the overseas segment experienced lower sales but higher income, driven by strong performance in regions like North America and Australia.

Looking forward, Noritz Corporation remains committed to its Medium-Term Management Plan, aiming for sustainable growth and corporate value enhancement by diversifying its market focus and continuing to innovate in high value-added and eco-friendly products.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue