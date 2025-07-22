Norges Bank Acquires Major Stake in Coats Group PLC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Coats Group plc ( (GB:COA) ) has provided an announcement.

Norges Bank has acquired a significant voting stake in Coats Group PLC, crossing the 3.6288% threshold of voting rights as of July 17, 2025. This acquisition reflects a strategic interest in Coats Group, potentially impacting the company’s governance and future decisions, as well as indicating confidence in its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:COA) stock is a Hold with a £0.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Coats Group plc stock, see the GB:COA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:COA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:COA is a Neutral.

Coats Group plc’s solid financial performance and strategic acquisitions are significant positives. However, technical analysis indicates current bearish trends, and high leverage remains a risk. The company’s valuation is reasonable, and recent corporate events boost its growth potential.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:COA stock, click here.

More about Coats Group plc

Coats Group PLC is a UK-based company operating in the textiles industry, known for producing industrial threads and consumer textiles. The company focuses on providing high-quality thread solutions to various sectors, including apparel, footwear, and performance materials.

Average Trading Volume: 5,299,435

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.16B

For a thorough assessment of COA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue