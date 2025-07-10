Nordique Resources Uplists to OTCQB, Enhancing U.S. Market Visibility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brascan Gold ( (TSE:NORD) ) has issued an update.

Nordique Resources Inc. has successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market, effective July 10, 2025. This uplisting is a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to expand its presence among U.S. investors, enhancing market visibility and supporting its broader strategy to build long-term shareholder value through its exploration portfolio in tier-one jurisdictions.

Nordique Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high-potential gold opportunities. The company aims to build a diversified portfolio across prospective mineral belts, with its main asset being the Isoneva Gold Project in the Western Finland Gold Belt and the early-stage Fairview Project in British Columbia.

Average Trading Volume: 196,681

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.34M

