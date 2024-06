Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH) has released an update.

Lars Andreas Landsnes, CFO/COO of Nordic Unmanned ASA, recently sold 450,000 shares of the company at NOK 0.14 each, and now holds a total of 162,257 shares. Nordic Unmanned, a leading European manufacturer and operator of unmanned aircraft systems, offers a range of services and solutions to corporate, governmental, and security sectors.

