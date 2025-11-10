Nordic Mining ASA Wins Court Ruling to Continue Operations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Nordic Mining ASA ( (DE:7NM0) ) is now available.

Nordic Mining ASA announced that the district court ruled in favor of its subsidiary, Engebø Rutile and Garnet AS, allowing the continuation of its mining operations despite an injunction filed by environmental NGOs. The company emphasized the low environmental impact of its sea deposit and highlighted the Norwegian government’s support, recognizing the project’s geopolitical importance for Norway and Europe.

More about Nordic Mining ASA

Nordic Mining ASA is a resource company focused on critical minerals, primarily engaged in large-scale industrial development through its subsidiary Engebø Rutile and Garnet AS. The company holds mining rights to a significant eclogite deposit containing rutile and garnet on Norway’s west coast and is exploring high purity quartz deposits in Kvinnherad Municipality. Nordic Mining is listed on Euronext Oslo Børs.

YTD Price Performance: -48.77%

Average Trading Volume: 444,742

Current Market Cap: NOK1.49B

Find detailed analytics on 7NM0 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue