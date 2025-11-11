Nordhealth AS Announces Q3/2025 Results with Live Webcast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Nordhealth AS ( (DE:6E5) ) is now available.

Nordhealth AS has announced its Q3/2025 results, which will be presented in a live webcast by CEO Charles MacBain and CFO Alexander Cram. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, highlighting its strategic focus on expanding its digital healthcare solutions globally.

More about Nordhealth AS

Nordhealth is a publicly listed, fast-growing cloud-based healthcare SaaS company headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. It focuses on developing software solutions for veterinary and therapy professionals, serving over 60,000 professionals across 13,000 clinics and hospitals in more than 30 countries. The company has a strong presence in the Nordic region and is expanding internationally with a workforce of 400 employees.

Average Trading Volume: 9,637

Current Market Cap: NOK2.74B

