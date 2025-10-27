NoonTalk Media Engages with Stakeholders Ahead of AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NoonTalk Media Limited ( (SG:SEJ) ) has shared an update.

NoonTalk Media Limited has addressed questions from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) regarding its Annual Report for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. These responses were provided ahead of the company’s Annual General Meeting, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

More about NoonTalk Media Limited

NoonTalk Media Limited operates in the media industry, focusing on providing media and entertainment services. The company, along with its subsidiary, forms a group that engages in various media-related activities.

Average Trading Volume: 11,405

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$13.07M

