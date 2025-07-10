NOMURA Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth for Q1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NOMURA Co ( (JP:9716) ) has provided an update.

NOMURA Co., Ltd. reported significant growth in its financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2025, with net sales increasing by 40.4% year-on-year. The company achieved a substantial rise in operating profit and ordinary profit, reflecting a strong performance and improved market positioning. The positive financial outcomes indicate a robust operational strategy and potential benefits for stakeholders.

NOMURA Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of financial services. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions and services, catering to a diverse market with a strong emphasis on innovation and client satisfaction.

Average Trading Volume: 307,949

Current Market Cap: Yen103.4B

