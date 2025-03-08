Nomad Foods Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Nomad Foods Ltd. ( (NOMD) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nomad Foods Ltd. presented to its investors.

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading European frozen food company, known for its iconic brands such as Birds Eye, Findus, and iglo, which offer convenient, high-quality, and nutritious meals. Headquartered in the UK, the company operates within the consumer goods sector, focusing on frozen food products.

In its latest earnings report, Nomad Foods announced a successful fiscal year 2024, marking its ninth consecutive year of record-high net sales and Adjusted EBITDA. The company reported a full-year Adjusted EPS of €1.78 and has increased its full-year 2025 Adjusted EPS guidance to €1.85-€1.89, indicating continued confidence in its growth trajectory.

The company’s financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2024 showed a 4.3% increase in reported revenue to €793 million, with organic revenue growth of 3.1% and volume growth of 4.7%. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 17.6% to €137 million, while Adjusted EPS increased by 31% to €0.42. For the full year, Nomad Foods achieved a 1.8% increase in reported revenue to €3.1 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA up by 5.6% to €565 million and Adjusted EPS rising by 11% to €1.78.

Looking ahead, Nomad Foods expects to maintain its growth momentum in 2025, with projected organic revenue growth of 1%-3% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 2%-4%. The company plans to continue investing in its products and brands, aiming for a 4-6% growth in Adjusted EPS. Management remains optimistic about delivering a tenth consecutive year of sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth, supported by strong cash generation and strategic investments.