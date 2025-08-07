Nokia Transfers Shares to Incentive Plan Participants

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ) just unveiled an update.

Nokia Corporation announced the transfer of 449,890 shares to participants of its equity-based incentive plans, as per the Board of Directors’ resolution. This move reflects Nokia’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations under these plans, and the company now holds 36,709,538 own shares. This action underscores Nokia’s strategic focus on incentivizing its workforce and maintaining robust stakeholder engagement.

More about Nokia

Nokia is a leader in B2B technology innovation, focusing on pioneering networks across mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. The company is known for its intellectual property and long-term research, driven by Nokia Bell Labs. Nokia’s high-performance networks offer open architectures that integrate into any ecosystem, providing secure, reliable, and sustainable solutions for service providers, enterprises, and partners worldwide.

For a thorough assessment of 0HAF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue