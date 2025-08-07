Nokia Transfers Shares to Fulfill Incentive Program Commitments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ) has provided an update.

Nokia has transferred 449,890 of its shares to participants in its share-based incentive programs, as per the terms of these programs. This move, based on a board decision announced in November 2024, leaves Nokia with 36,709,538 treasury shares. The distribution of shares is part of Nokia’s ongoing efforts to fulfill commitments under its incentive programs, potentially impacting stakeholder engagement and aligning employee interests with company performance.

More about Nokia

Nokia is a leader in B2B technology and innovation, pioneering future-sensing, intelligent network solutions. With expertise in fixed, mobile, and cloud service networks, Nokia has been creating value through intellectual property and long-term R&D, led by the acclaimed Nokia Bell Labs, for over 100 years. Its efficient network solutions, based on open architecture, integrate seamlessly into various ecosystems, offering new opportunities for network commercialization and scaling. Service providers, enterprises, and partners worldwide trust Nokia’s network performance, responsibility, and security standards.

