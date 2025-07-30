Nokia Transfers Over 27 Million Shares for Incentive Programs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ) has issued an announcement.

Nokia has transferred 27,200,377 of its shares to participants in its share-based incentive programs, as per the board’s decisions announced in November 2024. This transfer reduces the number of shares held by Nokia to 37,159,428. This move is part of Nokia’s strategy to fulfill commitments under its incentive programs, potentially impacting its stock ownership structure and aligning employee interests with company performance.

Nokia is a leader in B2B technology and innovation, pioneering advanced network solutions that sense, think, and act intelligently. With expertise in fixed, mobile, and cloud networks, Nokia has been creating value through intellectual property and research led by Nokia Bell Labs for over 100 years. Their efficient network solutions, based on open architecture, integrate seamlessly with various ecosystems, offering new opportunities for network commercialization and scaling. Nokia’s networks are trusted globally for performance, responsibility, and security standards, and they collaborate with partners to develop future digital services and applications.

