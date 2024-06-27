Nokia CFO Awarded Shares in Incentive Plan

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer, Marco Wirén, has received 27,354 shares as part of a share-based incentive, according to a filing under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This transaction underscores Nokia’s commitment to aligning the interests of its management with those of its shareholders. The company continues to focus on technological innovation and secure, sustainable networks for global customers.

