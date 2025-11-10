Nokia Appoints Kristen Pressner as Chief People Officer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ) is now available.

Nokia has appointed Kristen Pressner as Chief People Officer and a member of the Group Leadership Team, effective May 1, 2026. Pressner, with over 30 years of experience in HR and organizational transformation, joins from Roche Holding Group. Her appointment is part of Nokia’s strategic focus on cultural evolution towards an AI-empowered team, aiming to enhance performance and seize opportunities in the AI-driven connectivity landscape.

More about Nokia

Nokia is a leader in B2B technology innovation, focusing on mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. The company is known for pioneering networks that sense, think, and act, and it creates value through intellectual property and long-term research, primarily led by Nokia Bell Labs. Nokia’s high-performance networks are trusted by service providers, enterprises, and partners worldwide to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable networks.

