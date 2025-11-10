Nokia Appoints Kristen Pressner as Chief Human Resources Officer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ) has issued an update.

Nokia has appointed Kristen Pressner as the new Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the executive team, effective May 1, 2026. Pressner brings over 30 years of international experience in HR and change management, previously serving at Roche Diagnostics. Her role at Nokia will be pivotal in developing a customer-centric culture and enhancing performance, leveraging AI to deliver advanced network solutions in the AI era. This strategic appointment underscores Nokia’s commitment to leading the transition to AI, cloud, and next-generation networks, with a focus on creativity, courage, and team collaboration.

More about Nokia

Nokia is a leader in B2B technology and innovation, pioneering future-ready network solutions. The company excels in fixed, mobile, and cloud network technologies, with a strong emphasis on intellectual property and research, notably through Nokia Bell Labs. Nokia’s solutions integrate seamlessly across ecosystems, offering scalable and commercializable network opportunities, trusted globally for performance, responsibility, and security standards.

