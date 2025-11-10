NOK Corporation to Record Extraordinary Income from Securities Sale

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NOK ( (JP:7240) ) has issued an update.

NOK Corporation announced its decision to sell investment securities, expecting to record extraordinary income in the fiscal year ending March 2026. The company aims to reduce its cross-shareholdings by 25% over three years, and with the planned sale, it anticipates a total gain of 25 billion yen, exceeding its initial financial forecast by 17.5 billion yen. This move is part of NOK’s strategy to optimize its financial performance and strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7240) stock is a Buy with a Yen2800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NOK stock, see the JP:7240 Stock Forecast page.

More about NOK

NOK Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing high-quality sealing products, flexible printed circuits, and other related components. The company is known for its innovative solutions and has a significant presence in the automotive and electronics markets.

Average Trading Volume: 275,391

Current Market Cap: Yen443.7B

See more data about 7240 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue