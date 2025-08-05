NOK Corporation Reports Q1 FY2025 Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NOK ( (JP:7240) ) has shared an update.

NOK Corporation reported a decline in net sales and ordinary income for the first quarter of FY2025, reflecting challenging market conditions. Despite a decrease in profit, the company maintained a stable financial position with a slight increase in capital adequacy ratio, and it forecasts a modest recovery in operating income and profit for the full fiscal year.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7240) stock is a Hold with a Yen2400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NOK stock, see the JP:7240 Stock Forecast page.

More about NOK

NOK Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing primarily on producing seals, flexible printed circuits, and other precision components. The company serves various sectors, including automotive, electronics, and industrial machinery, with a strong market presence in Japan and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 357,856

Current Market Cap: Yen398.3B

