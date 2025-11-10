NOK Corporation Increases Dividend Forecasts for FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from NOK ( (JP:7240) ) is now available.

NOK Corporation has announced an increase in its interim dividend for FY2025 and revised its year-end dividend forecasts. The interim dividend per share has been raised to 65 yen, and the annual dividend forecast per share has been increased by 20 yen to 130 yen. This decision aligns with the company’s medium-term management plan and reflects its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns through profit growth and strategic capital allocation.

More about NOK

