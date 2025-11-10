Nohmi Bosai Ltd. Reports Mixed Interim Financial Results Amid Increased Sales

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Nohmi Bosai Ltd. ( (JP:6744) ) is now available.

Nohmi Bosai Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showing a 4.5% increase in net sales to ¥57,020 million. However, operating income and net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 20.1% and 17.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year. The company maintained a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 82.7% and announced an increase in annual dividends per share, forecasting a total of ¥100.00 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. This financial performance reflects challenges in maintaining profitability despite increased sales, impacting stakeholders’ expectations.

More about Nohmi Bosai Ltd.

Nohmi Bosai Ltd. operates in the fire protection industry, providing fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, and maintenance services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering safety solutions to various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 100,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen229.2B

