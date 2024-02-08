Nocturne Acquisition Announces Executive Team Changes

Nocturne Acquisition Corp (MBTC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Kashan Zaheer Piracha stepped down from the Nocturne Acquisition Corporation’s Board and committees without any disagreements on company practices. The following day, Haoyu (Liz) Lin was appointed as Chief Strategy Officer and Board director, bringing her wealth and asset management expertise from positions at Oneplatform Wealth Management and Convoy Global Holding. Ka Lok Wong succeeded Piracha on the Audit and Compensation Committees. Lin’s qualifications and her marriage to CFO Ka Seng (Thomas) Ao were noted without mention of any conflicting interests.

