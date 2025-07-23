Noble Plains Uranium Expands Shirley East Project in Wyoming

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Indigo Exploration ( (TSE:NOBL) ) has issued an announcement.

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. has expanded its Shirley East Project in Wyoming by staking an additional 16 mineral claims, covering approximately 320 acres. This strategic move enhances the company’s presence in the resurgent Shirley Basin, a historically productive uranium district. The expansion aligns with Noble Plains’ strategy to build a pipeline of uranium resources by targeting brownfield and historically mineralized projects, thereby strengthening its land position and unlocking exploration efficiencies. The company is advancing multiple properties in Wyoming with planned drilling in 2025, aiming for both near-term drill targets and long-term growth potential.

More about Indigo Exploration

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. operates in the uranium mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium projects. The company is primarily engaged in expanding its footprint in historically productive uranium districts in the United States, with a market focus on regions with In-Situ Recovery (ISR) potential.

Average Trading Volume: 57,101

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.75M

For a thorough assessment of NOBL stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

