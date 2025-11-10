NOBA Bank Group Announces 2026 AGM Nomination Committee

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Noba Bank Group AB ( (SE:NOBA) ) has shared an update.

NOBA Bank Group AB has announced the appointment of its Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting, reflecting its ownership structure as of September 2025. The committee includes representatives from Nordic Capital, Sampo, and OP Cooperative, with Robert Furuhjelm as Chairman. The meeting is scheduled for May 21, 2026, in Stockholm, allowing shareholders to submit proposals until January 30, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:NOBA) stock is a Buy with a SEK123.00 price target.

More about Noba Bank Group AB

NOBA Bank Group AB operates in the financial services industry, offering specialized, customer-centric financial products through its brands Nordax Bank, Bank Norwegian, and Svensk Hypotekspension. The company serves over two million customers across eight markets, focusing on sustainable financial solutions. NOBA is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and employs over 670 full-time staff.

Average Trading Volume: 1,186,286

