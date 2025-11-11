Noba Bank Group AB Reports Robust Q3 2025 Performance and Strategic Milestones

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Noba Bank Group AB ( (SE:NOBA) ) is now available.

Noba Bank Group AB reported a strong performance for the third quarter of 2025, with an 8% growth in its loan portfolio and a significant increase in operating profit and net profit compared to the previous year. Key events included the divestment of its stake in Stabelo, the issuance of warrants to align interests with management and key individuals, and its successful listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, which was oversubscribed multiple times, marking a new chapter for the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:NOBA) stock is a Buy with a SEK123.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Noba Bank Group AB stock, see the SE:NOBA Stock Forecast page.

More about Noba Bank Group AB

Noba Bank Group AB is a financial institution operating in the banking industry, focusing on providing a range of banking services including loans and credit solutions. The company is involved in strategic financial operations and has a market focus that includes significant shareholder activities and capital market engagements.

Average Trading Volume: 1,186,286

See more data about NOBA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue