NOA Lithium Unveils Rio Grande Project Report

NOA Lithium Brines Inc (TSE:NOAL) has released an update.

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. has announced the filing of a technical report for its flagship Rio Grande project in Argentina, which includes the Company’s first resource estimate. The report adheres to the National Instrument 43-101 standards and details the exploration activities and findings from 2022 and 2023. NOA Lithium, focused on acquiring significant resource potentials, boasts a substantial claim portfolio in the Lithium Triangle, positioning itself near industry giants.

