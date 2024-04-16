NOA Lithium Seeks to Enhance Arizaro Project Value

NOA Lithium Brines Inc (TSE:NOAL) has released an update.

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. has engaged PI Financial to explore strategic options for their Arizaro Project, aiming to boost shareholder value. The Arizaro Project, a largely unexplored 78,000-hectare mining property, shows potential based on surrounding activity. Meanwhile, the company is advancing its Rio Grande flagship project, targeting an increase in lithium resources.

For further insights into TSE:NOAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.