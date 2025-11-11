NOA Lithium Secures C$4 Million for Rio Grande Project Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NOA Lithium Brines Inc ( (TSE:NOAL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. has announced a ‘bought deal’ private placement agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. to raise approximately C$4 million through the sale of 15,384,616 units. The proceeds from this offering are intended to support the advancement of the company’s Rio Grande Project in Argentina and for general corporate purposes. The offering is structured to comply with various securities regulations in Canada and the United States, with the closing expected around November 20, 2025, pending necessary approvals.

More about NOA Lithium Brines Inc

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. operates in the lithium industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its Rio Grande Project located in the Salta Province of Argentina.

Average Trading Volume: 88,689

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$63.68M

Find detailed analytics on NOAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue