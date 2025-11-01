NMDC Limited Reports Increased Iron Ore Production and Sales for October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NMDC Limited ( (IN:NMDC) ) has provided an update.

NMDC Limited has reported its provisional production and sales figures for iron ore for October 2025, showing a slight increase compared to the previous year. The company’s operations in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka have contributed to a cumulative production of 26.47 million tonnes and sales of 26.14 million tonnes up to October 2025, indicating a positive trend in its operational performance.

More about NMDC Limited

NMDC Limited is a prominent player in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the extraction and sale of iron ore. The company operates in key regions such as Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, contributing significantly to its production and sales figures.

Average Trading Volume: 1,220,412

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 666.2B INR

Find detailed analytics on NMDC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue