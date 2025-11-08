nLIGHT’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

nLIGHT’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth Amid Challenges

nLIGHT’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth Amid Challenges

Nlight ((LASR)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

In the recent earnings call, nLIGHT, Inc. expressed a generally positive sentiment, highlighting strong revenue growth, particularly in the aerospace and defense sectors, alongside significant margin expansion. While challenges persist in the commercial markets and restructuring efforts in China, the overall outlook remains optimistic, buoyed by robust defense sector contracts and progress in key programs.

Strong Revenue Growth

The third quarter saw nLIGHT, Inc. achieve a revenue of $66.7 million, marking a 19% increase year-over-year and an 8% rise sequentially. This growth underscores the company’s ability to capitalize on its strategic initiatives and market opportunities.

Record Aerospace and Defense Revenue

Aerospace and defense sectors were standout performers, with revenues reaching a record $45.6 million. This represents a 50% increase year-over-year and a 12% sequential growth, highlighting the company’s strong foothold in these critical sectors.

Expansion of Product Gross Margin

The company reported a record product gross margin of 41%, up from 28.8% a year ago and 38.5% last quarter. This improvement was driven by a favorable customer and product mix, showcasing nLIGHT’s strategic pricing and product positioning.

Positive Adjusted EBITDA

nLIGHT achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million for the third quarter, a significant turnaround from a loss of approximately $1 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting improved operational efficiencies and cost management.

Successful Progress on HELSI-2 Program

The company reported continued progress on the HELSI-2 program, a $171 million project, with significant contributions to revenue expected through 2026. This program is pivotal in driving future growth and revenue streams.

Significant Sensing Contract

A new $50 million contract for an existing missile program was secured, enhancing nLIGHT’s laser sensing product pipeline and reinforcing its position in the defense market.

Decline in Commercial Markets

Despite the overall positive performance, commercial revenue saw a decline to $21.2 million, an 18% decrease year-over-year. This decline highlights ongoing challenges in the commercial sector, despite slight sequential improvements.

Restructuring Charges

The company incurred a $1.7 million restructuring charge due to reduced activities in China and in cutting and welding, reflecting strategic adjustments to align with market demands.

GAAP Net Loss

nLIGHT reported a GAAP net loss of $6.9 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.3 million a year ago. This reduction in net loss indicates a positive trend towards financial stability.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, nLIGHT provided guidance for the upcoming quarter, expecting revenue between $72 million and $78 million, with a midpoint of $75 million. The company anticipates continued growth in the Aerospace and Defense sectors, with full-year 2025 revenue growth expected to surpass previous forecasts. Gross margins are projected to range between 27% and 32%, with adjusted EBITDA forecasted to fall between $6 million and $11 million. The company remains optimistic about its prospects in the directed energy and laser sensing markets.

In summary, nLIGHT’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with strong growth in key sectors, despite challenges in the commercial market and restructuring efforts. The company’s strategic focus on aerospace and defense, along with promising forward-looking guidance, positions it well for continued success and growth in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement