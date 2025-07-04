NLB Group Strengthens Leasing Market Position with Key Merger

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nova Ljubljanska Banka dd ( (DE:N1V2) ) has provided an update.

NLB Group has announced the merger of NLB Lease&Go with Summit Leasing Slovenia, marking a significant milestone in its strategy to strengthen its leasing market presence. The merger, which is set to be operationally integrated soon, aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer service, with the merged entity operating under the name NLB Lease&Go. This move is part of NLB Group’s broader strategy to expand its leasing footprint in the region, with plans to significantly increase its contribution to the group’s total assets by 2030. The merger is expected to leverage synergies and provide innovative solutions, positioning NLB Lease&Go as a leading leasing provider.

More about Nova Ljubljanska Banka dd

Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. (NLB Group) operates in the financial services industry, with a focus on providing a comprehensive ecosystem of financial services, including leasing. The company has expanded its leasing operations across Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Croatia, aiming to become a leading provider in the market.

